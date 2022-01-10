JayTerm Testing Update

As JayTerm students returned to campus yesterday, they were required to participate in antigen testing for COVID-19. Any students who tested positive were instructed to isolate, and provided guidance on the isolation period, as well as the option to isolate at home or on campus. If these students do not develop symptoms, they will be permitted to discontinue their isolation on Friday, January 14.

Students required to isolate were asked to contact the faculty members teaching their JayTerm courses directly, and to inform those faculty members of their isolation. Faculty and staff who have an advisee or a student in their JayTerm course in isolation will also be notified of their isolation status through PrezPathways.

Testing was also held from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. this morning for any students arriving late so that they can be tested before attending class.