Join us for ChemFest!

Join the chemistry students and faculty on Saturday, April 18 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. in the Swanson Atrium for this year’s annual ChemFest! This year’s event will be larger than ever before featuring music, snacks, contests, and unlimited student-brewed craft beers.

We are currently offering a presale package for the event! For $20.00 you will receive your ticket, a t-shirt, and an official ChemFest souvenir cup. Click the link to order yours now. Make sure to wear your shirt to the event for the chance to win a beaker mug! Please note you must be 21 years of age or older to attend. If you are under 21 or unable to attend and still would like to purchase a shirt use the link and select the “just shirt” option.