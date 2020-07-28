Join us in pledging to promote safety at W&J

Dear W&J Community,

We are eager to be together as a community and we are well aware that this comes with risks. To that end, it is imperative that each community member is cognizant of the associated risks with being on campus this fall and is willing to abide by a set of expectation to promote safety.

The COVID Response Team developed the Pledge to Promote Safety to outline W&J’s safety expectations for the fall semester and it has been reviewed and is supported by faculty and student leaders. This team has also taken the time to create guidelines for isolation and quarantine for students as well as faculty and staff; a travel policy; our Commitment to Cleanliness; and a self-screening checklist.

Later this week, you will receive the Pledge as a survey along with the request that you indicate your agreement to abide by the Pledge by completing the survey electronically. Student survey completion will be monitored by Student Life and employees by Human Resources. Any W&J community member who does not affirm the Pledge will not be permitted on campus and those who violate the Pledge may be required to study/work from home.

Please let us know if you have questions about the Pledge.

We thank you for taking this initial step in promoting a safe campus this fall.

Take care and stay safe,

Dean Eva and Dean Jeff