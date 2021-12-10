Joint Programs with Chatham, WVU Present New Opportunities for W&J Students

WASHINGTON, PA (December 10, 2021) – Washington & Jefferson College is excited to announce two new joint programs: a Master of Athletic Training (MAT) Program with Chatham University, and a Master of Science Program in Economics with West Virginia University. Both options present students with new and valuable opportunities to build their career foundations at W&J.

Students in the MAT program will have the option to either complete a 3+2 or 4+2 track, earning their undergraduate degree at W&J and their graduate degree at Chatham. Students can major in a variety of programs to gain acceptance to the graduate program but must complete various biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, and psychology courses.

The 3+2 program will allow students to transfer credits from Chatham back to W&J to complete their undergraduate degree, given that they satisfy all of W&J’s foundation, breadth, and major requirements within three years. The 4+2 version of the program will allow students to fully complete their degree at W&J before moving onto the graduate program at Chatham.

“Here we have another example of W&J taking advantage of our reputation and our proximity to the many extraordinary resources available in Pittsburgh,” said Steven Malinak, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Chemistry. “It is through partnerships with institutions like Chatham that we can help our students reach their goals.”

The partnership with WVU establishes a 4+1 program for W&J students, allowing them to complete a graduate degree in economics at WVU in only one year after completion of an undergraduate degree in economics at W&J.

“It speaks to the high quality of W&J’s curriculum that our courses can transfer into graduate level programs at these well-respected universities,” said Dr. Jeffrey Frick, W&J’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College. “Our students will benefit greatly in both their academic studies and their career preparation from these strong partnerships with Chatham University and West Virginia University.”

Qualified graduating W&J students are eligible for a waiver of WVU’s application fee and of the Graduate Record Exam (GRE) or Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). Additionally, three W&J undergraduate courses will transfer into the Master of Science in Economics program as graduate courses, provided that the student meets the transfer requirements set by W&J and WVU.

“We have had several students pursue master’s degrees in economics at a variety of institutions in the past, but we think this new agreement with WVU will be particularly beneficial to W&J students looking to further their education following graduation,” said Dr. Robert Dunn, Associate Professor of Economics.

Both accelerated master’s degree programs support the College’s identity of providing students with an intellectually-engaging education that prepares them to be professionally ready.

