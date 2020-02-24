Jonathan Flickinger ’05 Giving Heart Recognition: Now Accepting Applications

The Jonathan Flickinger ’05 Giving Heart Recognition was created in 2018 by his family with help of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity as a loving memorial to Jonathan, who passed away unexpectedly in 2017. After graduating from Duquesne Law School, Jonathan excelled in the Human Resources field of legal compliance. While he wanted to go into the world and do well, he equally felt a desire to go into the world and do good. And, by all accounts, he succeeded at both. Jonathan is equally remembered for the thoughtful and kind acts he did throughout his life, and those who knew him best have said his example drove them to be a better person.

This recognition acknowledges a junior or senior student each year whose life emulates Jonathan’s traits of a “giving heart.” The student chosen each year will be one whose life contains examples of caring for others, in ways large and small, and whose spirit demonstrates kindness and love, courage and compassion, humor and inspiration, and joy and faith. Participation in activities and organizations is helpful, but the quantity and specific type are less important than the quality of service to others—both formal and informal. Honorees will be listed on a permanent plaque on the W&J campus and will receive a monetary gift from the Washington County Community Foundation to be donated to the charity of the honoree’s choice.