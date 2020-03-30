Kappa Kappa Gamma announces TikTok Fundraiser for The Glock Foundation

The women of Kappa Kappa Gamma are hosting their first annual TikTok competition! 100% of the proceeds will go to The Glock Foundation which was started by one of our own professors, Ms. Carol Glock! Their mission is to raise funds to support breast cancer research, clinical trials, education, and patient care.

As COVID-19 continues to impact our lives, there are still ways that we can make a difference while practicing social distancing. Enter the competition and have the chance to win $200 while spreading some awareness and a little joy!

Camera shy? No worries, you can still support this cause by making a gracious donation. Make a donation and find more details about the competition!