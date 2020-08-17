1. Shelter in Place Quarantine

When you get settled in your residence, you will be asked to self-quarantine for a 10-day period. During this period, any packages or books as well as your meals will be delivered to you. You will have the opportunity to order your meals through our mobile ordering system. You will begin classes virtually during this quarantine time on Aug. 24. In-person classes resume on Sept. 7!

2. Shelter in Place

An Addendum to the Student Handbook was created in relation to new policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this Addendum is to provide guidance to all students in navigating the fall semester during the unprecedented situation. Any policies that are outlined take precedence over other policies you may find on campus. If you have questions or notice disparities that you would like more clarification on please be sure to contact the Office of Community Standards and Support Services at jzlockie@washjeff.edu or 724-531-6868.

3. Masks Required in Public Spaces Throughout this semester, it is important for your safety as well as the safety of those around you to wear a face mask when you are in any public space. You will receive a safety kit from the College including a W&J cloth mask, disposable mask, thermometer and other safety information to ensure you can join us in our #WJMaskUp efforts and stay safe! In the video above, your peers share why they wear a mask. 4. Implementation of Enhanced Cleaning Processes We've implemented our Commitment to Cleanliness and have taken many steps to ensure we stick to this commitment.

Since we moved to online instruction in March, deep cleanings for all our academic and administrative buildings has been completed.

We implemented a 7-step cleaning method for uniformity and standardization to our processes. This is meant to provide the same high-quality cleaning standards in all areas of campus. Cintas is laundering, sanitizing, and delivering fresh cleaning cloths and mops each week to prevent any cross-contamination or improper sanitization. Ecolab is now our provider of cleaning supplies, which includes an EPA certified disinfectant that has reduced the required dwell time from 10 minutes to 2 minutes. We are securing several electrostatic sprayers for applying disinfectants. These devices have been praised for their ability to provide even coverage to areas that are typically tough to reach with traditional spray bottles, i.e. back sides of handrails, doorknobs, faucets, etc.

The cleaning processes at W&J have been re-engineered through new cleaning techniques, supplies and equipment to achieve greater effectiveness. Sanitation frequency is increased from once per day to three times per day in Admissions, Campus and Public Safety, the Campus Center, the Commons, the Hub, the Clark Family Library, the Lodge, the Ross Family Recreation Center and Henry Gym, and the Tech Center. Frequency of cleaning is doubled throughout the rest of campus. Each building will have a checklist provided to the custodians to reference cleaning methods and frequencies for daily and weekly cleaning tasks. In addition to the cleaning methods, we will also be using the Maximo work order system to track and monitor the maintenance of our HVAC systems. This will include the changing of necessary filters in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines and CDC recommendations.