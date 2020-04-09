Letter to Students Regarding Grading Policy

Dear Students,

We hope that you are all doing well as you manage the stresses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are nearly three weeks into the remote learning period at W&J, and while it has been a major transition for everyone, reports from both professors and students have been positive and encouraging. The fact that our entire community has responded and adapted the way it has says a great deal about the types of students, faculty, staff, and leadership we have at W&J.

As you know, at the end of the semester you will have the option to convert any passing grade to a P for up to 7 days after semester grades are posted. This option was put in place to acknowledge the challenges you may face during this unprecedented time. Any P grade will count toward your graduation requirements but will not impact your GPA.

We encourage you to take full advantage of the online learning opportunities and support available to you and to dedicate yourself to doing as well as possible in your current classes (which should always be your goal). While you have a safety net in being able to convert to P, we advise that you not use it unless circumstances require it. Our ultimate hope is that you are able to stay safe and healthy, and that learning and good work can continue in order to prepare you for future classes and goals.

Before making decisions about grade conversions or other academic changes, please reach out to your advisors and other mentors for advice and perspective. It is important to think about your future plans when making these decisions. For instance, at least some graduate and professional schools may expect a grade in required courses if grades are an option. It is also true that performing well under challenging circumstances demonstrates resiliency and adaptability. Taking such things into consideration will help you make the best decisions. In the meantime, keep channels of communication open with your professors, mentors and/or support staff so that they can understand and help you with any difficult circumstances you are facing.

Juncta Juvant.

Best,

Dean Frick and Dean Eva