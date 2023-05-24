Library Summer Hours

Are you on campus for a Summer Session or need to ask a librarian for help with a summer project (yes – we can help you with research for more than just your assignments!)? The Library will be open from 9 am – 4 pm, Monday – Friday, beginning on Monday, May 22 through Friday, July 28. For the rest of this week (today 5/17 – Friday 5/19), we will be open 9 am – 5 pm. The Library will be closed Memorial Day, Juneteenth, and the 4th of July. You can always email us to ask us a question at asklib@washjeff.edu and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

We hope you have a safe, happy, healthy, and relaxing summer!