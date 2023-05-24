Plan a Visit

Request Information

Apply Now
Library-Summer-Hours-23

Library Summer Hours

Created: May 24, 2023  |  Last Updated: May 25, 2023  |  Category:   |  Tagged:
a pale green graphic with green fern branches surrounding a white box in the center. Within the box is black text which reads "Library Summer Hours 5/17-5/19: 9 am - 5pm 5/22 - 7/28: 9 am - 4pm. Questions? Email asklib@washjeff.edu."

Are you on campus for a Summer Session or need to ask a librarian for help with a summer project (yes – we can help you with research for more than just your assignments!)? The Library will be open from 9 am – 4 pm, Monday – Friday, beginning on Monday, May 22 through Friday, July 28. For the rest of this week (today 5/17 – Friday 5/19), we will be open 9 am – 5 pm. The Library will be closed Memorial Day, Juneteenth, and the 4th of July. You can always email us to ask us a question at asklib@washjeff.edu and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

We hope you have a safe, happy, healthy, and relaxing summer!