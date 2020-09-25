Looking for an on-campus job? Check out Handshake!

Created: September 25, 2020
Last Updated: September 25, 2020

The Office of Financial Aid is excited to announce that student employment opportunities are available, and students can begin working!
If you have secured a job, please be certain to access and complete the work authorization form. The work authorization form should be completed and signed by the student and supervisor and then submitted Kodee Cardillo for completion by financial aid. A completed work authorization will make your timesheet available to you.
If you have not secured a job, please check out available jobs on Handshake. Positions are regularly updated. Additional information regarding student employment can be found on the W&J Intranet.
Student Employee Supervisors training has been completed; resources are available on the W&J Intranet.
Questions regarding student employment can be directed to the Office of Financial Aid.

