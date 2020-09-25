Looking for an on-campus job? Check out Handshake!

The Office of Financial Aid is excited to announce that student employment opportunities are available, and students can begin working!

If you have secured a job, please be certain to access and complete the work authorization form . The work authorization form should be completed and signed by the student and supervisor and then submitted Kodee Cardillo for completion by financial aid. A completed work authorization will make your timesheet available to you.

If you have not secured a job, please check out available jobs on Handshake . Positions are regularly updated. Additional information regarding student employment can be found on the W&J Intranet.

Student Employee Supervisors training has been completed; resources are available on the W&J Intranet.