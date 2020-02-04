Math students and faculty present at National Joint Mathematics Meeting

WASHINGTON, PA (Feb. 4, 2020)—From January 14-18, seven Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) students and six math department faculty attended the National Join Mathematics Meeting (JMM) in Denver, Colo., with three faculty and four students presenting their work.

The American Mathematical Society (AMS) and Mathematical Association of America (MAA) join together each year to present innovative mathematical research and achievements to the mathematical community at JMM.

The W&J cohort presented the following projects:

Cheryl Fergerson ’20 and Professor of Mathematics Roman Wong, Ph.D, Check Digit Schemes and the Dihedral Group

Associate Professor of Mathematics Ryan Higginbottom, Ph.D., A Two-Stage Approach to a Research-based Capstone Experience

Associate Professor of Mathematics Faun Doherty, Ph.D., Bringing Back the Take-Home Exam: An experiment to Assess Ownership in an Abstract Algebra Course

Daniel Florentino ’21 and Dr. Higginbottom, More on Equilibrium Patterns in the Three-Person Candy Sharing Circle

Cecilia Fitzgerald ’20 and Dr. Roman Wong, The Path from Fermat Point to Steiner Points

Jessica Gibson ’20 and Dr. Roman Wong, A Sequence of Means and Generalization

Nicholas Davidson (Reed College), Jonathan Kujawa (University of Oklahoma) and W&J Assistant Professor of Mathematics Robert Muth, Ph.D., Webs of Type P

Also attending the conference were Jeff Wilkinson ’22, Tyler Evans ’22, and Alexas Iams ’21.