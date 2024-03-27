Math students attend, present at international conference

WASHINGTON, PA (March 27, 2024) – Washington & Jefferson College’s (W&J) Department of Mathematics recently sponsored a trip to the National Joint Mathematics Meeting (JMM) in San Francisco, California.

Five students and four faculty attended the January 2024 conference. Two students—Josiah Hudock ‘25 and Madison Ramsey ‘25—also presented research projects.

Hudock, a mathematics and music major, presented research he conducted with Dr. Higginbottom, associate professor of mathematics, titled “Counting Connected Subsets of an nx2 Rectangular Grid.”

“I had a rich and thrilling experience at JMM,” said Hudock. “Being immersed in the conference opened my eyes to the huge world of math and enriched my view [of] what math can be. Hearing so many different talks taught me a lot and left me with plenty of ideas and inspiration to move forward with.”

Ramsey, a physics and mathematics major, presented a talk titled “Plane Trees and Foldable Words.” She and Hudock worked with Dr. Doherty on the subject matter for their capstone project, Junior MathTalk.

The other students who attended the conference were:

Gauravpreet Singh ‘24, mathematics major, physics minor

Janine Picklo ‘25, mathematics and gender & women’s studies major, communication arts minor

Aimee Toscano ‘24, physics major, mathematics and chemistry minor

Advertised as the “largest mathematics gathering in the world,” JMM is the premier international conference highlighting innovative mathematical research and the achievements of the mathematical community.

For more information about the Department of Mathematics, visit washjeff.edu/programs/mathematics.

