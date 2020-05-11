Maxwell Internship Award Application Deadline Extended

We find ourselves in unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and understand that W&J students have been impacted in ways that could not have been anticipated earlier this semester. Given this, the Maxwell Committee, in consultation with the Deans, is allowing a one-time-only extension to the application deadline for secured internships during the Summer 2020 that are being completed in the United States. Confirmation of the internship offer is required and the new deadline is Friday, May 15, at noon (12 p.m.).

Eligibility requirements remain the same, in brief,

You are currently a rising sophomore or junior enrolled at W&J returning to the College the following academic year;

You have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher;

You are in good financial and disciplinary standing with the College;