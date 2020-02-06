Maxwell Student Internship Endowment Application Now Available

Application Deadline is Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

Do you want an internship experience that prepares you for life after W&J but you’re concerned about summer living expenses? We want to help you succeed. Enter the J. Robert Maxell ’43 Student Internship Endowment!

Funded by J. Robert Maxwell ’43, the J. Robert Maxwell ’43 Student Internship Endowment (or the Maxwell Internship Award) is intended to support students who can demonstrate financial need in completing off-campus internship experiences for summer 2020. ANY off-campus internship! Sophomores and Juniors with a 3.0+ cumulative GPA and a secured internship, or who are in the process of securing an internship, during the summer of 2020 are eligible to apply.