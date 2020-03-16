Message to Faculty & Staff on COVID-19 Response from President Knapp

Good Morning W&J Colleagues,

As we begin this week, I want to share a few thoughts about our response to the challenges and uncertainty of the current environment. You have received a number of communications from the College in the last few days and can expect more updates as the COVID-19 situation develops. I encourage you to pay close attention to this information and the FAQs on our coronavirus web page, as our plans and policies will continue to evolve in response to external events.

I am writing this morning to assure you that the well-being of our students, staff and faculty is the clear and overriding priority in every decision we make. Knowing that this unprecedented crisis is stressful for all of us, I do not want any of you to worry about job security or compensation during this time. There will be no lapse in medical benefits and we will provide paid time off during this emergency if you are ill or caring for others who may be ill, regardless of your accrued personal days. Especially remember that if you are experiencing any symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, or have been in contact with someone who is, staying home is in the best interests of you and your colleagues.

I am also well aware that school closings have created a hardship for some of you with young children. We will do everything possible to provide schedule flexibility or other accommodations to assist you, including the option of telecommuting (working remotely) where feasible. A new policy on this will be distributed today by Human Resources. Your supervisor will work with you to determine what is best for your individual situation and responsibilities.

Please know that I am grateful for the countless ways all of you have risen to this challenge with service above and beyond expectations. We are blessed to be part of such a dedicated and caring campus community. Let’s continue to support and show appreciation to each other as we ensure that our students complete a successful academic year.

Juncta Juvant,

John

John C. Knapp, Ph.D.

President and Professor