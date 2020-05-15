Message to Seniors from President Knapp

Dear Seniors,

I invite you to view a special message I would like to share with you from today’s meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Our trustees recognize that you completed the requirements for your degrees at an unprecedented time in the history of this college and the nation at large. This was not the spring semester any of us hoped for, and I am so sorry that your senior year could not include many of the events and celebrations so important to all of us. I could not be more proud of you as you’ve risen to this challenge, and achieved the goal you began pursuing four years ago.

Please know that the Board of Trustees and I remain committed to bringing the Class of 2020 together again for a proper Commencement ceremony in August, or as soon as it is possible to safely celebrate with family and friends.

With my appreciation for each of you,

John C. Knapp, Ph.D.

President and Professor