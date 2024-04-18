Music Dept. to host spring choir and band concerts

WASHINGTON, PA (April 18, 2024)—Washington & Jefferson College’s (W&J) Department of Music will host two spring concerts this weekend—one for the W&J Camerata Singers and Choir and another for the W&J Wind Ensemble. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

The W&J Camerata Singers and Choir will present their concert on Friday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be at the Church of the Covenant on East Beau Street, adjacent to the College’s campus.

The Pittsburgh Concert Chorale (PCC) will join W&J’s choral ensembles to perform Fauré’s Requiem, Op. 48 and Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms.” The PCC, an all-volunteer community choir from the North Hills, is also under the direction of Dr. Susan Medley, professor of music and director of choral activities.

On Sunday, April 21, the W&J Wind Ensemble will present “An Original Suite” at 3 p.m. in the Olin Theatre on campus.

The Wind Ensemble will perform works by classic wind band composers, including Jacob, Grundman, Hazo and Giroux, among others. The winner of the Concerto Competition, Jimmy Phillips, will perform a solo on saxophone.

Clint Bliel, visiting assistant professor of music, is the conductor of the W&J Wind Ensemble.

For more information, visit wjfinearts.org.

