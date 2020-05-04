Need Access to eBooks?

Oxford Scholarship Online is a new resource available through the Clark Family Library website http://libguides.washjeff.edu/home. Here you can access thousands of academic works from Oxford University Press. There are over 16,000 books in 20 subject modules with over 370 subdisciplines. There have been over 110 new books published just in the month of April! So, if you are doing some research, writing your final paper, or just interested in reading something new, check out what eBooks are available to you!