New! Peer mentor counseling course available

The Counseling Center will be offering a 6-week (1 hour/week) non-credit class on Fridays at 4 pm beginning on Feb 21. This is a brief training program that was developed for those who want to know how to help other students with concerns, and is a basic training for those who might be interested in either applying to become peer counselors in the future, or who are interested in helping to present/develop campus health programs for our students and facilitate discussions on these issues.

W&J students can register for all 6 sessions by following the link here, and choosing “workshops”. Attendance at all 6 sessions is a requirement. There are 20 seats available. https://www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/SCSTLS Send any questions to slear@washjeff.edu