New Updates to The Hub

Wondering what’s going on with the Hub? Chadwick Construction is completing work on the building’s exterior that includes the installation of new gutters and downspouts, soffit and fascia, and minor roof repairs. In addition to weatherproofing the building, this work will also be updating its exterior appearance. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 7, weather permitting. If work is delayed, you will still be able to enter and exit the building safely once your quarantine is complete. We are excited to make these updates and can’t wait for you to visit the Hub!