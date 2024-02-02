New York-based artist Washburn opens exhibit at W&J

WASHINGTON, PA (February 2, 2024) – The Olin Fine Arts Center and Department of Art and Art History is showcasing the sculptural work of Hanna Washburn beginning Friday, Feb. 2, through Sunday, Feb. 25.

The exhibit will be on display in the Olin Fine Arts Center and will kick off with an Opening Reception and Artist Talk on Feb. 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Washburn is an artist and curator from Beacon, New York. She uses a unique approach by taking everyday items such as clothing, furniture and household objects and repurposing them into anthropomorphic forms. The intricate weaving together of these elements results in fascinating and thought-provoking hand-sewn sculptures.

Her sculptures portray a mix of modesty, maternity, playfulness and seduction that challenges traditional ideas of feminine representation.

Washburn holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and English from Kenyon College and a Master of Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts.

For more information, visit wjfinearts.org.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Hanna Washburn at hannawashburn.com.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-JAY.