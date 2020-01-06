NSLS Invitations Are Out

Invitations for the W&J chapter of the National Society of Leadership & Success (NSLS) have been sent! We encourage sophomores and juniors to check their mail for their invitation, which is based on GPA and leadership potential. The NSLS is the nation’s largest leadership honor society. Students invited to our chapter have earned distinction with their nomination, and must complete the leadership program requirements to achieve induction. Last day to register is Thursday, Jan. 30!

Questions about the program or process? Contact NSLS President Halea Kohl at kohlha@jay.washjeff.edu.