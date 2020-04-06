Olin Brochure Cover Art Contest

Announcing a contest open to ALL W&J STUDENTS! We are looking for artwork for the cover of the 2020-2021 Olin Fine Arts Center Brochure.

The artwork can be in any form (such as a painting, drawing, sculpture, 3D rendering), as long as it can be photographed or scanned and sent via email. Video taping will not work for this contest. Remember, we need a 2D image for cover art.

The winner receives $200 cash and credit in the Olin brochure, which goes out to over 5000 homes.

Please email an image to Arlene Shaw at ashaw@washjeff.edu.

Deadline to submit is May 31st.

The W&J Office of Communication and Marketing reserves the right to re-photograph the subject if deemed necessary.