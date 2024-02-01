Olin Fine Arts hosts annual “Winter Tales” original one-act plays

WASHINGTON, PA (February 1, 2024) – The Olin Fine Arts Center and the Department of Communication Arts will host its annual series of short, one-act plays, “Winter Tales,” Thursday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Olin Fine Arts Theater.

In its twenty-second year, “Winter Tales” showcases the performances of ten-minute plays drawn from original scripts submitted by members of the W&J community. The event is described as “fast-moving and diverse with entertainment from fresh voices.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit wjfinearts.org.

