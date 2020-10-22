Open Enrollment Ahead!

W&J Dental, Vision & FSA Enrollment

We understand this is a year of tremendous challenge because of COVID-19 and we recognize the need to be sensitive to any change we implement regarding your health care benefits at W&J. Therefore, there will be no change to your medical coverage or costs (including employee co-shares to the Silver and Gold Plans) through February 28, 2021.

We will hold a passive open enrollment November 2 through November 13 for any FSA elections and any changes you may have to your dental and vision coverage. There is no need to make a selection for dental or vision unless you need to make an enrollment change.

For Health Plan Benefits coverage, we are pleased to announce there are no network or coverage changes to our Highmark PPO new plan designs for 2021 and the College will continue to offer a no cost premium plan option for March 1, 2021. We will hold a Special Benefits Enrollment Selection beginning January 18, 2021 and you will need to make a selection. Over the next few weeks, we will be providing you with information on rates, benefits comparison grids, plan design changes, which includes a reduction in employee co-share costs! These changes will help to offset our renewal rate increase of 5.01%.

Please review our communication timeline and stay tuned for virtual Open Enrollment Teams meeting invites as we prepare for this positive change Together, We Thrive!