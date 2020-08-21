Overview of Registrar, Financial Aid, and Student Employment

Dear W&J Campus Community,

Welcome to the start of the fall semester! As we know, campus operations are going to look a little different this year. In response to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and the inability to properly social distance in respective offices, the Registrar’s Office, Office of Financial Aid, Student Accounts/Business Office, and Student Employment/Payroll will require appointments to meet with students via phone calls, Microsoft Teams or in-person (if necessary, beginning September 7th).

Below is a quick overview of our office functions and schedule options. We encourage you to reach out to our offices with any questions!

Registrar’s Office

Our Student Information and Forms page is updated, and you will notice that electronic processes replace most of the paper forms that were previously used.

Both Leslie Maxin and Kara Clark are available for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings using the scheduling links below. Both Leslie and Kara are able to assist with:

Graduation requirements

Program evaluation, including exceptions and overrides

Varsity sport course credit information

Course withdrawals

Course petition forms

Fifth course petition forms

WebAdvisor course registration and add/drop

Leslie Maxin’s scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Leslie’s expertise covers the following areas:

Veterans Affairs certification of enrollment

National Student Clearinghouse enrollment

WebAdvisor course sections list

Any other questions not on this list

Kara Clark’s scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Kara’s expertise covers the following areas:

Transfer credit – transcripts, evaluations and course approvals

Declaration of major/minor and advisor changes

Withdrawing from the college/leave of absence information

Ordering a W&J transcript

Office of Financial Aid

Dana Staudt, Kevin Totty, and Amy Hoss are available for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings using the scheduling links below. Dana, Kevin, and Amy are able to assist with:

Outstanding documents

Financial aid offer questions

Budget increase request

Disbursement questions

Dana Staudt’s scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Dana’s expertise covers the following areas:

Current student verification

Outside scholarships

Direct Loans, PLUS Loans, and Alternative Loans

Kevin’s Totty’s scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Kevin’s expertise covers the following areas:

Incoming student verification

PA State Grant eligibility

Amy Hoss’ scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Amy’s expertise covers the following areas:

Special circumstances

Student employment

Any other questions not on this list

Student Accounts/Business Office

Sandy Martinek, Denise McDaniel, and Jeff Betler are able to assist with:

Account Payments, one-time, semester payment and tuition payment plans

529 Plans

Health Insurance Waivers

J-Cash additions

Refund Checks

All other billing related questions

Payments on your account can be made either online at www.washjeff.edu/business-and-finance/, or checks can be placed in the drop box located in the lobby area of the Wheeling Street entrance of Thompson.

To best serve you, please call 724-223-6014 or email the Business Office at Busoff@washjeff.edu. When leaving a message, or emailing, please include your name and student ID number. One of our staff will respond to determine your availability and the method in which you would like to meet.

Student Employment/Payroll

Once you have secured on-campus employment, you will work through the Office of Financial Aid to complete the work study authorization.

First time W&J student employees will be contacted by LeeAnn Spencer (Payroll Manager) with new hire paperwork. LeeAnn will assist you with the completion of these additional forms.

Ultimately, our goal is to efficiently serve and support you through this unique time. We hope that you will take advantage of our new scheduling system. We encourage you to share this information with your parents as well, as we are happy to speak with them too! We look forward to our continued work with you and to a great semester.

Sincerely,

Leslie Maxin, Registrar

Amy Hoss, Interim Director of Financial Aid

Tom Szejko, Associate Vice President for Business & Finance