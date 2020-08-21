Overview of Registrar, Financial Aid, and Student Employment
Dear W&J Campus Community,
Welcome to the start of the fall semester! As we know, campus operations are going to look a little different this year. In response to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and the inability to properly social distance in respective offices, the Registrar’s Office, Office of Financial Aid, Student Accounts/Business Office, and Student Employment/Payroll will require appointments to meet with students via phone calls, Microsoft Teams or in-person (if necessary, beginning September 7th).
Below is a quick overview of our office functions and schedule options. We encourage you to reach out to our offices with any questions!
Registrar’s Office
Our Student Information and Forms page is updated, and you will notice that electronic processes replace most of the paper forms that were previously used.
Both Leslie Maxin and Kara Clark are available for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings using the scheduling links below. Both Leslie and Kara are able to assist with:
- Graduation requirements
- Program evaluation, including exceptions and overrides
- Varsity sport course credit information
- Course withdrawals
- Course petition forms
- Fifth course petition forms
- WebAdvisor course registration and add/drop
Leslie Maxin’s scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Leslie’s expertise covers the following areas:
- Veterans Affairs certification of enrollment
- National Student Clearinghouse enrollment
- WebAdvisor course sections list
- Any other questions not on this list
Kara Clark’s scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Kara’s expertise covers the following areas:
- Transfer credit – transcripts, evaluations and course approvals
- Declaration of major/minor and advisor changes
- Withdrawing from the college/leave of absence information
- Ordering a W&J transcript
Office of Financial Aid
Dana Staudt, Kevin Totty, and Amy Hoss are available for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings using the scheduling links below. Dana, Kevin, and Amy are able to assist with:
- Outstanding documents
- Financial aid offer questions
- Budget increase request
- Disbursement questions
Dana Staudt’s scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Dana’s expertise covers the following areas:
- Current student verification
- Outside scholarships
- Direct Loans, PLUS Loans, and Alternative Loans
Kevin’s Totty’s scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Kevin’s expertise covers the following areas:
- Incoming student verification
- PA State Grant eligibility
Amy Hoss’ scheduling link lists availability for phone calls and Microsoft Teams meetings. In addition to the above list, Amy’s expertise covers the following areas:
- Special circumstances
- Student employment
- Any other questions not on this list
Student Accounts/Business Office
Sandy Martinek, Denise McDaniel, and Jeff Betler are able to assist with:
- Account Payments, one-time, semester payment and tuition payment plans
- 529 Plans
- Health Insurance Waivers
- J-Cash additions
- Refund Checks
- All other billing related questions
Payments on your account can be made either online at www.washjeff.edu/business-and-finance/, or checks can be placed in the drop box located in the lobby area of the Wheeling Street entrance of Thompson.
To best serve you, please call 724-223-6014 or email the Business Office at Busoff@washjeff.edu. When leaving a message, or emailing, please include your name and student ID number. One of our staff will respond to determine your availability and the method in which you would like to meet.
Student Employment/Payroll
Once you have secured on-campus employment, you will work through the Office of Financial Aid to complete the work study authorization.
First time W&J student employees will be contacted by LeeAnn Spencer (Payroll Manager) with new hire paperwork. LeeAnn will assist you with the completion of these additional forms.
Ultimately, our goal is to efficiently serve and support you through this unique time. We hope that you will take advantage of our new scheduling system. We encourage you to share this information with your parents as well, as we are happy to speak with them too! We look forward to our continued work with you and to a great semester.
Sincerely,
Leslie Maxin, Registrar
Amy Hoss, Interim Director of Financial Aid
Tom Szejko, Associate Vice President for Business & Finance