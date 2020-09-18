PAL Tutoring Online Now!

We know sometimes you have questions that aren’t answered in class. At W&J, our students are happy to come in with the assist. The Peer-Assisted Learning (PAL) program provides peer-based academic support in writing and subject areas including Accounting, Biology, Chemistry, Computing and Information Studies, Economics, Math (General and Probability & Statistics), Modern Languages (Chinese, French, German, Russian, Spanish), Physics, and Psychology.

The current tutoring schedule is now available. This schedule is updated each semester, please check back for updates throughout the year. All tutoring sessions for the Fall 2020 semester will be completed virtually through the TEAMs platform.