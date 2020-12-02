Participate in Our Branding Research Survey!

Dear Faculty and Staff,
The W&J College Office of Communication & Marketing has engaged Hanover Research to conduct an online brand research survey. The purpose of the study is to gain insight and perspective into three proposed brand creative platforms that best reflect the W&J College new brand strategy and positively positions W&J. We are asking you to participate in this short survey.
Hanover emailed a link to the survey to your campus email on December 1, so you may already have received it. The survey will be open until December 15. Thank you in advance for your participation.
Thank you,
Kelly Kimberland
Vice President for Communication & Marketing

