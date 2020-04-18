Pennsylvania Order Requires Wearing of Masks in Public

Order Takes Effect Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m.

Dear Campus-based Employees and Staff: On April 15, 2020 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of the Department of Health Rachel Levine signed an order directing protections for critical employees of businesses providing essential services as defined by an earlier mandate. It is very important that any W&J staff member reporting to campus and students-in-residence follow this order for the health and well-being of themselves and the W&J community. The order goes into effect by Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m.

As a reminder, W&J has only identified essential staff coming to campus to support the very limited number of students-in-residence, as well as maintain the business operation of the school. It is important that you adhere to the key points below:

Wearing of Masks

All W&J employees who are working on campus must wear a mask, scarf or protective covering other than while eating or drinking.

Students must wear a mask, scarf or protective covering when entering public areas and while obtaining their meals from The Commons.

If an employee needs to come to campus regardless for the amount of time, a mask, scarf or protective covering must be worn. Also, considering that the campus is currently closed, Campus and Public Safety has requested that all visiting employees’ check-in at the Campus and Public Safety office.

If an employee or student needs to obtain a mask, they can visit Campus and Public Safety, which has a limited supply.

Social Distancing

Everyone on campus should continue to practice sound social distancing techniques and be mindful of remaining six feet apart from others.

Meetings should continue to be conducted on-line whenever possible. However, if an in-person meeting is required, please maintain the number of individuals to 10 or fewer and practice social distancing.

W&J Dining employees and The Commons dining area have additional social distancing and safety measures that are required.

Potential Exposure to COVID-19