Personal Protective Equipment and Order Form

Dear Faculty and Staff,

As you are aware, the COVID-19 Response Team in conjunction with many other sub-committees, task forces and departments have been working diligently over the spring and summer to prepare for the fall semester. As faculty and staff return to campus, everyone will see many changes within classrooms, offices and gathering areas. We have installed hand sanitizing stations, disinfecting wipe stations, plexiglass, and new signage. Classrooms have been reconfigured to allow for social distancing and updated occupancy signs have been posted for every classroom. Numerous classrooms have been equipped with web cameras, OWL Pro systems, and document cameras to support online instruction. Large gathering areas, such as The Commons and The Clark Family Library, have been reconfigured to promote social distancing and have been equipped with plexiglass and disinfecting stations.

The College will be providing faculty and staff with a W&J-branded, reusable face mask, a disposable face mask, and a thermometer. These items are very important and support health and safety as well as the College’s Pledge to Promote Safety. They will be delivered to departments over the next few days. We have also created a form for departments to request personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. The form is located on the following page on the intranet site: https://www.washjeff.edu/intranet/business-and-finance/faculty-and-staff-resources/, and a link to the actual form is here: https://washjeff.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9GoLDCwv1Vvfhn7 You are able to request disposable masks, gloves, face shields, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. Once you complete and submit the form, our Facilities Services Team will process your request, and the items will be delivered to the location that you provided on the form.

We look forward to coming together again as a community to support our noble mission while we promote the health and safety of all community members.

For specific questions pertaining to PPE or cleaning supplies, please contact Matt Romano at (724)250-3383 or mromano@washjeff.edu.

With best regards,

Jim Irwin, CPA

Vice President for Business and Finance &

Chief Financial Officer