Phipps Leader to Speak at “Green Building for Sustainability and Health” Webinar

WASHINGTON, PA (Sept. 27, 2021) – Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy and Management (CEPM) will host a free webinar, “Green Building for Sustainability and Health” featuring Phipps Conservatory’s Center for Sustainable Landscapes at 3 p.m. Oct. 13.

The webinar is part of the CEPM’s Energy Lecture Series and will be presented by Richard Piacentini, president and CEO of Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Known as one of the greenest buildings in the world, the Center for Sustainable Landscapes (CSL) is the only building to meet six of the highest green certifications, including the Living Building Challenge, LEED Platinum and WELL Building Platinum for energy efficiency and occupant health.

As Phipps’ education, research, and administration facility, the CSL is an integral part of the Phipps visitor experience as a “living museum,” focusing attention on the important intersection between the built and natural environments, and demonstrating that human and environmental health are inextricably connected. It is a net-zero building, meaning that it produces more energy than it consumes. In addition to generating power with a wind turbine and photovoltaic solar panels, the CSL also takes advantage of geothermal wells, and passive cooling, heating, and lighting methods to operate more efficiently. The building also captures and treats the water that falls on its project site through a lagoon, constructed wetlands, rain gardens, pervious asphalt and a green roof. All building materials were sourced in compliance with the Living Building Challenge’s Materials Red List, which identifies the toxic chemicals most commonly used by manufacturers.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is a historic landmark in Pittsburgh’s Oakland district that has provided a world-class garden experience and stunning flower shows to visitors since 1893, with a 14-room glasshouse and 23 distinct gardens.

Since 1994, Richard Piacentini has guided the Pittsburgh organization and is responsible for Phipps’ green transformation, including the CSL. Phipps’ sustainability efforts are based on recognizing the connections between people, plants, health and the planet.

