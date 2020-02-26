Pi Gamma Mu Accepting New Members

Pi Gamma Mu, the International Honor Society in Social Sciences since 1924, is accepting new membership applications. W&J is the Pennsylvania Alpha Omicron Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu. The society encourages excellence in the social sciences. It not only provides recognition for scholastic achievements, but also offers enrichment opportunities through service projects, publications, scholarships and lectureship grants.

To become a Pi Gamma Mu member, a student must meet the following qualifications: Being a junior or senior; has an overall GPA in the upper 35% of the class; and has completed 20 semester hours in social science courses. The GPA cutoff point for the upper 35% is 3.47 or higher for juniors and 3.50 or higher for seniors this year. The Pi Gamma Mu constitution defines the social sciences to include the disciplines of history, political science, sociology, anthropology, economics, international relations, criminal justice, social work, psychology, social philosophy, history of education, and human geography.

If you qualify for Pi Gamma Mu membership and wish to apply, please print out a copy of your transcript from the webadvisor; highlight your overall GPA and all the relevant social science courses you have completed; and put the transcript in Pi Gamma Mu Faculty Sponsor Dr. Zheya Gai’s campus mailbox by no later than Thursday, March 5.