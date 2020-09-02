Please Attend Mandatory Student Employee Supervisor Training

Dear Student Employee Supervisors:

We hope your fall semester is off to a great start. As our students transition out of quarantine and have the opportunity to begin working, it is important for us to conduct student employee supervisor training. This year’s training will be conducted by Nicole Focareto, Vice President for Enrollment.

This training will include:

Information regarding budget (the difference between federal and institutional)

The Handshake platform and job posting process

Average number of student employee positions

Forms and processing of paperwork

Payroll dates

Mandatory training is being offered 3 times (you are required to attend only one session). Invites will be sent shortly. The training dates are:

Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.

As a student employee supervisor last year, you are receiving this email. If you will no longer be supervising student employees, please let us know and we will remove you from our supervisor list. If a different member of your department has assumed that responsibility, please share their contact information with us and we will add them to the list.

In the meantime, please be sure to post your open jobs in handshake so that students know which positions are available and open this semester.

Sincerely,

Nicole C. Focareto

Vice President for Enrollment