Pottery Sale + Other Art Stuff

Visit Campus
Our student-centered curriculum emphasizes professional readiness and intellectual curiosity.
Part of our holistic, leadership-focused experience, men's and women's sports challenge student-athletes to excel.
Once a President, always a President. Your continued leadership helps current and future students realize their potential.
Plan a Visit
Request Information
Apply Now
At Washington & Jefferson College (W&J), we pride ourselves on our partnerships with other institutions that provide pathways to higher education. Through our Charles West Scholars...
W&J alumna Heather Painter ’13 had three amazing opportunities to choose from after completing a Teach for America job - a Fulbright Award, a CBYX...
Washington & Jefferson College’s (W&J) Class of 2018 is already poised for success, taking on prestigious graduate programs, jobs, and internships after graduating on May...