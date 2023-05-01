Plan a Visit

Request Information

Apply Now

Pottery Sale + Other Art Stuff

Created: May 1, 2023  |  Last Updated: May 2, 2023  |  Category:   |  Tagged:

Related Articles

Charles West Scholars Spotlight: Meet Joshua Lacks

May 15, 2019

At Washington & Jefferson College (W&J), we pride ourselves on our partnerships with other institutions that provide pathways to higher education. Through our Charles West Scholars...

W&J Alumna Awarded Fellowships With Three Prestigious International Programs

August 27, 2015

W&J alumna Heather Painter ’13 had three amazing opportunities to choose from after completing a Teach for America job - a Fulbright Award, a CBYX...

Class of 2018 poised to take on jobs, graduate programs

May 29, 2018

Washington & Jefferson College’s (W&J) Class of 2018 is already poised for success, taking on prestigious graduate programs, jobs, and internships after graduating on May...