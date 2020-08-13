Preparing for Fall: What You’ll Need to Know

W&J Students,

This message is confirming your status as a resident student for Fall 2020, we are excited to welcome you to campus soon. We know for our community of students in residence this fall, being able to attend classes in-person is an important part of your education. We’re so pleased that you’ve opted in for the residential experience this fall.

Housing Assignments

Your housing assignments for fall will be visible in WebAdvisor at noon on Thursday, August 13. Please note, that your pricing rate will be listed as OLD DB RATE, which is the traditional double rate. This does not mean you are in a double room, only that your room is just priced at the lower double occupancy rate. These assignments are for Fall 2020 ONLY. Our current plan is to return to your previous housing assignments in the spring. This means you will need to move out of your fall assignment at the end of this semester. For fall, our residence life staff has worked hard to accommodate housing preferences and place you as close to your previous housing assignment, when possible.

Safety Precautions

We want you to know that we are committed to doing everything in our power to promote your health and safety, and that’s why we’ve opted to provide single room housing, will test and quarantine upon your arrival, and continue ongoing testing efforts throughout the semester. To help us in this mission, we ask that you follow all safety protocols while on campus, including mask-wearing and social distancing, and refer to the Pledge you were asked to sign before returning to campus for more safety guidelines. Remember also to monitor your health and complete your daily screenings, and opt to stay in your residence if you are not feeling well.

When you arrive on campus, you will be asked to quarantine for 10 days in your residence. During that time, any packages, course materials or books that you have ordered to the College will be delivered to your room. You will also order your meals through W&J Dining and have them delivered to your room during this period. Specifics about the move-in process, dining hours, and campus life will be provided in the coming week.

Upon your arrival, you will have a two-hour block to move into your residence. We encourage you to take advantage of this time to enjoy the company of your family members. If you or your family members are interested in purchasing items from the campus store, family can go to the store after the two-hour block to make purchases that will be delivered to students to limit store traffic and give you ample time together.

Check Your Email

Because of the distanced nature of this semester, it’s vital that you regularly check your W&J email, as that will be the primary method of contact the College will use to share information with you. We’re pleased to share that we will continue to send you the “W&J Weekly” newsletter on Mondays to keep you updated on campus news and in-person, as well as virtual programming available to you as well. This semester we are featuring a new publication, “Thriving Thursdays,” that will provide health and wellness information and resources. We hope you will take advantage of these resources and we can’t wait for you to take full advantage of the opportunities for engagement this semester.

Classes and Campus Resources

As a reminder, your classes will begin virtually on Aug. 24. If you have purchased your course materials through the campus store, you will be notified when they are available for pickup and may come to the store to collect your items. If this falls during the quarantine period, these items will be delivered to you. For more about your classes, please refer to your schedule in WebAdvisor.

The Clark Family Library, Eaton Fitness Center, and dining locations will be open for the use of our in-resident students. More information about hours of operation and safety measures will be shared next week. You will still have access to our Student Life resources, including health and counseling, career services, and scheduled appointments with our Student Life staff. As always, we encourage you to connect with and lean on your RAs and other peers for support during this time.

For further information on our Fall 2020 semester, we encourage you to visit our Fall 2020 Reopening Plan page on washjeff.edu and review our FAQs, which we have prepared with your potential questions in mind. If you cannot find the answer to your question in the FAQ, please contact Residence Life, who will be happy to help you.

Healthfully,

Dean Eva and Justin Swank, director of residence life