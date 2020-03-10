Presidents Without Borders Clothing Drive

Presidents Without Borders is holding a clothing drive to benefit the Street Outreach of Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church. The drive will run March 16th- April 17th. Donations can be dropped off in collection bins in G&T’s and by the Office of Student Engagement in the Ski Lodge. The items that are needed the most are:

Men’s and women’s shoes of all sizes

Men’s hoodies, all sizes

Men’s jeans (32, 34, 36)

T shirts (2XL, 3XL, 4XL)

New, unopened packages of men’s underwear in all sizes