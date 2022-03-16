Primed for Success: W&J senior lands job at Amazon following summer internship

WASHINGTON, PA (March 14, 2022)—W&J Senior Catherine Martin is finding success in Prime time.

Set to graduate this spring, the economics and Spanish double major recently accepted a position as an area manager at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Pittsburgh, after spending the summer in Jeffersonville, Indiana managing more than 150 workers as an area manager intern at the company’s SDF8 Fulfillment Center.

“It was amazing,” Martin said of the internship. “I loved the work that I did, the people I met and the experience I gained.”

In her role, Martin oversaw the work of crew members often older than herself, scheduling shifts for maximum efficiency. Though sometimes challenging, she overcame her stresses and led herself, her team, and Amazon to greater success.

“I had an internship project,” Martin said of the assignment which resulted in huge savings for the company. “We called it a playbook, but it was a way to standardize each shift based on the goal for the day.”

Part of its success came from communication.

“Most of my associates were Cuban, so I spoke Spanish for the majority of my internship,” Martin said, giving a nod to her second major. “I’m pretty proficient and they were just thankful for that.”

Despite the positions many rewards, Martin didn’t go looking for it.

“I had been applying to all sorts of internships,” she said, “but none of them really piqued my interest.”

Then an Amazon recruiter reached out to her on LinkedIn. Unsure if she could handle the role, Martin discussed it with Associate Professor and Chair of Economics Tiffani Gottschall, Ph.D., visited the Center for Professional Pathways for help with her cover letter, and landed both an internship and future full-time job.

“Honestly, I think having different skills because of the College—I’ve taken business classes and a bunch of different classes—helped me,” Martin said of her success, noting that she plans to climb Amazon’s corporate ladder.

“I would tell future students,” she said, “don’t underestimate what you can do and don’t underestimate the different skills that you learn through W&J’s education.”

