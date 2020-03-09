Professors Published in Pennsylvania Economic Review

WASHINGTON, PA (March 10, 2020) – Two Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) business and economics professors were recently published in the Pennsylvania Economic Review (volume 26, issue 2, Fall 2019).

Professors Robert Dunn, Ph.D. and Leslie Dunn, Ph.D. published the paper “Economic Impacts of Ethylene Cracker Facilities,” which originated as part of a grant from the RK Mellon Foundation through W&J’s Center for Energy Policy & Management (CEPM). This research was the featured presentation at the CEPM Symposium on Potential Regional Economic Impacts of the Ethane Cracker Plant, an event held on campus during September 2018. An initial draft of the work was presented at the 57th annual Southern Regional Science Association meetings in Philadelphia (May 15-17, 2018).

Also in the Fall 2019 edition, Robert Dunn published “Mobility, Race, and Commute Time in the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area.” The initial work on this topic originated as part of the Economics Senior Thesis and later independent study of John Williams ’10. As a result of that work, John and Dr. Dunn published the paper “The Effect of Race on Work Commuting Time in the Pittsburgh, PA Metropolitan Area” in the Spring 2014 (volume 21, issue 1) edition of the Pennsylvania Economic Review. Dr. Dunn’s recent publication was an extension of this earlier work. John has since completed a masters degree in Economics at Binghamton University and currently works as a Pricing Supervisor for Progressive Insurance in the Cleveland, Ohio area.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.