Plan a Visit

Request Information

Apply Now

Promotion of Mike Timko to Chief Information Officer

Created: June 16, 2022  |  Last Updated: June 16, 2022  |  Category:   |  Tagged:

I am delighted to announce that Mike Timko has been promoted to Associate Vice President for Technology and Chief Information Officer after having successfully served in the role of Interim Chief Information Officer over the past year. During this period, Mike and the Information Technology Services (ITS) team implemented several new initiatives to enhance the overall service level provided to the W&J community members. A few of the highlights include the rollout of multi-factor authentication; a cybersecurity program focused on educating the community about phishing schemes, imposter fraud and other threats; the installation and rollout of a new phone system and voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) phones; the enhancement of the Transact application; the development of a new ITS newsletter (Tech Times); the implementation of a quality assurance program for the ITS Helpdesk; and many other accomplishments.

I am grateful to Mike for his leadership, dedication, and hard work that he exhibited during his tenure as Interim CIO. He has instilled a philosophy of continual improvement and a service-oriented focus, which will serve the W&J community well in the future. Please join me in congratulating Mike on this well-deserved promotion!

Best Regards,

Jim Irwin, CPA
Vice President for Business and Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Related Articles

YES Prep Student Spotlight: Meet Alberto Cortez

May 23, 2019

As graduation nears, we are preparing to say goodbye to seniors in the YES Prep program. While we’re sad to see them go, we’re so...

W&J Hosts ExxonMobil Bernard Harris Summer Science Camp

June 26, 2014

Forty-eight students are having an out-of-this-world experience at the ExxonMobil Bernard Harris Summer Science Camp at W&J. This is the first year W&J has been...

W&J professor receives grant from BYU for gestalt pastoral therapy study

January 2, 2018

Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) Professor of Psychology Michael Crabtree, Ph.D., received a grant through Brigham Young University (BYU) funded by the John Templeton Foundation...