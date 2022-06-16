Promotion of Mike Timko to Chief Information Officer

I am delighted to announce that Mike Timko has been promoted to Associate Vice President for Technology and Chief Information Officer after having successfully served in the role of Interim Chief Information Officer over the past year. During this period, Mike and the Information Technology Services (ITS) team implemented several new initiatives to enhance the overall service level provided to the W&J community members. A few of the highlights include the rollout of multi-factor authentication; a cybersecurity program focused on educating the community about phishing schemes, imposter fraud and other threats; the installation and rollout of a new phone system and voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) phones; the enhancement of the Transact application; the development of a new ITS newsletter (Tech Times); the implementation of a quality assurance program for the ITS Helpdesk; and many other accomplishments.

I am grateful to Mike for his leadership, dedication, and hard work that he exhibited during his tenure as Interim CIO. He has instilled a philosophy of continual improvement and a service-oriented focus, which will serve the W&J community well in the future. Please join me in congratulating Mike on this well-deserved promotion!

Best Regards,

Jim Irwin, CPA

Vice President for Business and Finance & Chief Financial Officer