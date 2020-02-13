Psychological Tips for Managing Coronavirus Concerns

Student Health & Counseling Center

Recognizing Distress – A Self-Check List

• Increased anxiety, worry, fear, and feelings of being overwhelmed

• Depressive symptoms that persist and/or intensify

• Inability to focus or concentrate accompanied by decreased academic performance

• A feeling of hopelessness and/or a paralyzing fear about the future

• Sudden anger and disruptive behaviors or noticeable changes in personality

• Sleep difficulties

• Excessive Crying

• Isolating or withdrawing from others, fear of going into public situations

• Unhealthy coping (e.g., increased alcohol or drug use, engaging in risky/impulsive behaviors)

Psychological Health Tips

• Acknowledge reactions. Allow yourself time to reflect on what you are feeling and how you may be

reacting to any fears and uncertainties of the future.

• Maintain your day-to-day normal activities and social outlets. Resist withdrawing and isolating yourself

from the support and caring that others can provide.

• Seek accurate information from “The Center for Disease Control & Prevention” and limit exposure

to social media and news reports that provide no new information.

• Pay attention to positive news instead of only focusing on negative and fear-producing reports.

• Follow the protection and prevention tips given by medical professionals such as the Health Center

here on campus, national medical authorities, and your own medical doctor.

• Practice calming rituals: Stay grounded in the present moment, which can help you maintain an internal

sense of stability and balance when outside events feel threatening. Attend Mindful Mondays @ the Hub

Fireplace room at 12:15 pm over the lunch hour

• Seek supports & use campus resources. Reach out to friends and family and learn about campus

resources available. If you or someone you know has high distress that does not seem to be lessening, talk

about it with others or come to the counseling center. Your campus community is here to help!

• Use the guided meditations from TAO Connect self-help on the link from the Student Health &

Counseling webpage (or https://thepath.taoconnect.org), free to all W&J faculty, staff, and students

(anyone with a washjeff.edu email).

Avoid Stigmatizing or Generalizing

• Be aware of your behavior or attitude change towards others from another country

• Avoid generalizing anyone who is sick as potentially having the Coronavirus

• Examine any irrational or rigid thoughts that can exist when there is uncertainty