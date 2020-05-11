Psychology Department Virtual Poster Session – Spring 2020

Please “attend” the Psychology Department Virtual Poster Session, available at: https://sakai.washjeff.edu/x/4GZPUJ starting May 6 and ongoing. You can view all of the Psychology Department Capstone posters and Independent Study posters created this Spring Semester 2020. Work comes from Dr. Bliss’ Advanced Laboratory in Non-Cognitive Learning in Schools, Dr. McDonald’s Advanced Laboratory in Developmental Psychology and Dr. Klitz’s Advanced Laboratory in Sensation & Perception, as well as Independent Study Projects.