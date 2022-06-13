Recent alumnus explores Alaska with 2022 Magellan Project

WASHINGTON, PA (June 13, 2022)—Recent alumnus Jeffrey Seabury, Jr. ’22 is reaching new heights with W&J’s Magellan Project.

Taking the opportunity to study ecotourism in Anchorage, Alaska, Seabury will spend the next several weeks exploring history and health in a variety of the state’s museums, places, and parks, flying for the first time on this fully-funded adventure.

“I am incredibly excited, but equally nervous,” said the former political science and psychology double major. “I have wanted to travel to Alaska since I was little boy and I love nature and outdoor activities like hiking and camping, [but] this is all a new experience for me.”

It is at that.

With his original proposal sending him to London, England, Seabury expected to spend his Magellan Project pondering the politics of a European superpower. But when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt, he was forced to delay the trip and cancel or alter his plans. Surprisingly inspired, he chose the latter.

“I have never had the opportunity or financial capabilities to travel, so I wanted to seize the opportunity while I had it,” Seabury said of his decision. “During the pandemic I noticed that many people started to travel outdoors more…and I wanted to know why. After doing preliminary research, I discovered…the impact going outside has on our physical, mental, and spiritual health.”

Health is of great interest to Seabury.

Accepted to two of West Virginia University’s graduate programs, Seabury plans to obtain both a Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation & Mental Health Counseling and a Juris Doctorate in Law in his post-W&J journey.

“I want to serve those in my community with disabilities, both mental and physical, from a legal and policy-based standpoint,” he said.

An accomplished undergraduate student who served as the president of the Student Christian Association and Republican Club, and vice president of Pre-law Society and Team WashJeff, he feels prepared to do that with the help of his Magellan.

“The Magellan Project is a fantastic opportunity for students at W&J, and I am incredibly grateful for the funding and help I have received from the Magellan Committee,” Seabury said. “Learning how to go out of my comfort zone and develop adaptability and self-reliance, as well as learning more about how nature influences mental health, will really help prepare me for my future career.”

W&J’s Magellan project allows students to create a highly customized opportunity to pursue their passions. Learn more about the Magellan Project here.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.