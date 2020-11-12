Recent Staffing Changes in ITS

Dear Faculty and Staff,

Information and Technology Services has recently undergone several staffing changes. Jeanene Jones, our Network Systems Analyst for the last 12 years, left the ITS staff in October after accepting the College’s Voluntary Incentive Program, and has since secured a position in the public school system. Jeanene had previously worked in several public school districts before joining our staff in 2008.

We are fortunate to have a current ITS staff member, Jordon Nutter, who is fully qualified to step into the Network Systems Analyst role. In his new position, Jordon will continue assisting the HelpDesk operation while focusing more fully on supporting our campus enterprise network. Additionally, Chris Teagarden and Maryann Franco will take more active roles in addressing HelpDesk service requests.

As you may already know, Ryan DePretis, our Database Administrator since 2014, decided to leave W&J last August to pursue a position in the for-profit sector. I am pleased to announce that Jennifer Kendra, who is a current W&J staff member in the Admission Office, will be moving into the Database Administrator position. Jen has a wealth of relevant knowledge and skill in this area, not only from her experience here at W&J, but from other positions she held prior to joining the W&J staff.

As we continue through this unusual time I would like to assure you that our focus in ITS is to continue providing a high level of personalized service and support to all students, faculty and staff. The ITS HelpDesk is available and ready to assist with all of your technology needs and support questions.

Thank you,

Daniel Faulk

Chief Information Officer