Reregister Devices on Campus Wireless Network
During the past few months ITS has made numerous improvements to the Campus network infrastructure, including improvements to the Campus wireless network. As we begin returning to campus, you will need to reregister your laptop computer, mobile devices, and other personal devices on the wireless network. For laptop computers and most mobile phones and tablets, this can be done by selecting the new “WashJeff” wireless network to establish a fully secured connection. A registration page will appear after you launch a web browser (MS Edge, Chrome, Safari, etc.) and attempt to connect to www.washjeff.edu.
Other personal devices such as gaming systems and streaming devices should be registered on the new “WashJeff-IoT-Device” wireless network. To register these types of devices please visit the Personal Device Registration page from a computer, mobile phone or tablet that is already connected and registered on the W&J network. Complete registration instructions are available on this page.
Should you need assistance or would like more information regarding device registration on the new wireless networks, please contact the ITS Helpdesk at support.washjeff.edu.