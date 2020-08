Reregister Devices on Campus Wireless Network

During the past few months ITS has made numerous improvements to the Campus network infrastructure, including improvements to the Campus wireless network. As we begin returning to campus, you will need to reregister your laptop computer, mobile devices, and other personal devices on the wireless network. For laptop computers and most mobile phones and tablets, this can be done by selecting the new “WashJeff” wireless network to establish a fully secured connection. A registration page will appear after you launch a web browser (MS Edge, Chrome, Safari, etc.) and attempt to connect to www.washjeff.edu