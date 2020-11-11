Reminder: Rule, Hughes, Murphy Prize Nominations Open

The Rule, Hughes, Murphy Prize honors sophomore students with high academic achievement, academic promise and leadership potential. In addition to the honor of recognition, honorees receive cash awards.

The Rule, Hughes, Murphy fund was established in 1987 by an anonymous donor to honor three W&J alumni: James Rule (class of 1898), Howard Hughes (class of 1911) and Robert Murphy (class of 1906). Rule was a teacher and principal of several Pittsburgh area high schools and served for two years as national director of the Junior American Red Cross. Hughes was the first person from Washington County named to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Murphy was general secretary and graduate athletic trainer at W&J from 1906 until 1925.