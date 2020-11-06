Reminder: Stay Vigilant in The Fight Against COVID!

As we are enjoying the pleasant weather forecasted for the next few days, we remind all our community members to stay mindful of the safety protocols in place this fall semester. With the stress we have all experienced these past few months, it is very tempting to let our guard down, but the numbers tell us that COVID cases are increasing in our area and on pace to continue trending upward during the winter months.

We ask that you stay vigilant and remind you that wearing a mask and staying socially distanced is required on campus, even while outdoors. Masks may be removed for eating and drinking as long as proper social distancing procedures are observed. If using the patio tables, there is a capacity of two people per table to maintain social distance. CPS will be on patrol enforcing these rules as they have all semester.

We hope that you enjoy the chance to get outside before the winter cold sets in! As always, if you have any questions regarding safety on campus, please contact CPS at 724-223-6032 or text 724-255-3968.