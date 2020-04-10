Remote Campus Services

During our remote learning period, many areas of the Division of Student Life are still available to you!
- Career Services can assist you via email.
- PAL Tutors are still active and offering remote tutoring sessions.
- Clark Family Library resources are available online.
- Student Health and Counseling Services are available by appointment. Schedule your appointment online or by emailing dbickerton@washjeff.edu.
- Meals will be provided to our on-campus students on a to-go basis.
- CPS will continue to provide its services – including transports for students in-residence – without interruption.
- Dean Eva’s Open Hours: In lieu of drop-in open office hours, please feel free to reach out to Dean Eva via email or TEAMS to connect and/or to ask a question.