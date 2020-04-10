Remote Campus Services

During our remote learning period, many areas of the Division of Student Life are still available to you!

Career Services can assist you via email.

PAL Tutors are still active and offering remote tutoring sessions.

Clark Family Library resources are available online.

Student Health and Counseling Services are available by appointment. Schedule your appointment online or by emailing dbickerton@washjeff.edu.

Meals will be provided to our on-campus students on a to-go basis.

CPS will continue to provide its services – including transports for students in-residence – without interruption.

Dean Eva’s Open Hours: In lieu of drop-in open office hours, please feel free to reach out to Dean Eva via email or TEAMS to connect and/or to ask a question.