Remote Learning Advising and Course Registration Update

Dear Students,

We hope your transition to online learning is going smoothly. It’s time to think about registering for fall 2020 courses. Below is some information to help you plan.

The updated timeline for remote advising and web registration is below.

Monday, March 30 – 2020 fall course schedule posted to WebAdvisor.

Wednesday, April 8 – the SR registration group will begin registering for courses at 7 a.m.

Monday, April 20 – the JR registration group will begin registering for courses at 7 a.m.

Wednesday, April 29 – the SO registration group will begin registering for courses at 7 a.m.

We hope that this expanded timeline will give plenty of time to work with academic advisors leading up to course registration for each group. Advising meetings will be remote, with a Teams call being an ideal solution. Academic advisors will be scheduling remote advising meetings with you in the coming weeks; you are encouraged to contact your academic advisor if you have any questions about this process.

Thank you,

The Office of the Registrar