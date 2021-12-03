Renovated Pet-friendly Residence Halls Offer Students a Chance To Live With Their Furry and Scaly Friends

WASHINGTON, PA (December 3, 2021) – Two recently renovated Presidents Row residence halls at Washington & Jefferson College are making the already pet-friendly campus even more comfortable for students’ furry and scaly friends.

Adams and Buchanan halls now feature a dog wash station, as well as upgraded accommodations for students, including a full kitchen and a lounge, new flooring, lighting, paint, and air conditioning units.

Students are allowed to live in the pet halls with cats, dogs, small birds, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, turtles, and fish. W&J recognizes that pets can provide a formative piece of the college experience, which is why each pet dorm provides a friendly environment to pets, their owners, and pet lovers.

“Over the last 15 years or so, we have found that pets have enriched the W&J community and provide a lot of benefits for the students who care for them,” said Justin Swank, Assistant Dean of Students. “In addition, the communities in the pet halls are some of the strongest on campus as students care about their pet’s welfare in the communities as much as their own.”

W&J was one of the first schools in the region to accommodate students’ pets, giving Monroe Hall a pet-friendly designation in 2006. This semester, the three pet-friendly halls have approximately 30 students and 15 pets living in each building.

“One question we often get is ‘what kind of issues have we had in the pet halls?’” Swank said. “Truly, we have little to no issues. In fact, we have found that pet ownership often supports the spirit of the liberal arts education and teaches students responsibility and time management in ways they cannot find in the classroom.”

The Presidents Row residence halls have undergone extensive interior and exterior renovations since 2019, including open and collaborative living space on the first floors, central heat and air conditioning, and upgraded ADA-accessible rooms. The College has also added more green space to the complex to allow for outdoor activity areas. All Presidents Row renovations have been donor-funded. The renovations of Adams and Buchanan halls were made possible by the generous support of John and Janet Swanson.

Living with your pet in college is possible when you apply to W&J today.

