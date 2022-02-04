Plan a Visit

Request Information

Apply Now

Created: February 4, 2022  |  Last Updated: February 4, 2022  |  Category:   |  Tagged:

RESCHEDULED “Space Swim” – An Exhibition by Carolina Alamilla

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

Due to icy conditions, Olin Fine Art Gallery will be rescheduling the Artist Talk to Friday, February 25th, 6-7:30 pm. The artist talk will start at 6:30 pm. 

The exhibition can still be viewed in person by the W&J community from February 7 – 27, 2022. Please visit Olin Gallery Web for gallery hours (link below)

About the Exhibit

Working through the weight of identity, Carolina Alamilla uses colors and a sense of playfulness to engage with the viewer. Alamilla steps away from the real and creates objects that lose their functionality but are a metaphor for hope, memory, and the environment. Using hand building and mold-making ceramic skills, Alamilla produces multiples that lead to altered scenes of everyday life.

About the Artist

Originally from South Florida, Carolina Alamilla is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Art at W&J. She received her BFA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, and her MFA from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX.
   
For additional information concerning gallery hours and future exhibitions, please visit the gallery’s web page here.

Thank you.

The Faculty and Staff of the Olin Art Gallery and Department of Art and Art History

Related Articles

Flight 93 National Memorial Partners with W&J College for Special Exhibit Focusing on Baseball in Times of Crisis

May 3, 2018

Flight 93 National Memorial partnered with Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) to develop the exhibit Down but not Out: Baseball After September 11, 2001.

Renowned Climatologist Dr. Michael Mann to Speak at W&J

April 18, 2016

Renowned climatologist Dr. Michael Mann will give a public lecture at W&J April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Dieter-Porter 100.

Discussion on Technological Influence Opens Inaugural Symposium on Democracy

February 13, 2018

Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) kicked off its inaugural Symposium on Democracy Monday, Feb. 12, with a panel discussion led by faculty from the College’s...