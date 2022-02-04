RESCHEDULED “Space Swim” – An Exhibition by Carolina Alamilla

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

Due to icy conditions, Olin Fine Art Gallery will be rescheduling the Artist Talk to Friday, February 25th, 6-7:30 pm. The artist talk will start at 6:30 pm.

The exhibition can still be viewed in person by the W&J community from February 7 – 27, 2022. Please visit Olin Gallery Web for gallery hours (link below)

About the Exhibit

Working through the weight of identity, Carolina Alamilla uses colors and a sense of playfulness to engage with the viewer. Alamilla steps away from the real and creates objects that lose their functionality but are a metaphor for hope, memory, and the environment. Using hand building and mold-making ceramic skills, Alamilla produces multiples that lead to altered scenes of everyday life.

About the Artist

Originally from South Florida, Carolina Alamilla is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Art at W&J. She received her BFA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, and her MFA from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX.



For additional information concerning gallery hours and future exhibitions, please visit the gallery’s web page here.

Thank you.

The Faculty and Staff of the Olin Art Gallery and Department of Art and Art History